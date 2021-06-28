Mthunzi Mdwaba in the race for ILO director-general post
SA businessman could be first African to lead the International Labour Organisation
28 June 2021 - 19:16
An SA businessman who has served the International Labour Organization (ILO) in senior positions for more than a decade says improving the organisation’s governance and oversight capabilities is in the offing should he be elected as the first African to lead the body since its inception more than a century ago.
Prof Mthunzi Mdwaba, the immediate past vice-president of the International Organisation of Employers (IOE) to the ILO, a tripartite UN special agency dealing with social justice and setting international labour standards, said he thought long and hard before deciding to run for the director-general position...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now