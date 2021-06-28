National Mthunzi Mdwaba in the race for ILO director-general post SA businessman could be first African to lead the International Labour Organisation BL PREMIUM

An SA businessman who has served the International Labour Organization (ILO) in senior positions for more than a decade says improving the organisation’s governance and oversight capabilities is in the offing should he be elected as the first African to lead the body since its inception more than a century ago.

Prof Mthunzi Mdwaba, the immediate past vice-president of the International Organisation of Employers (IOE) to the ILO, a tripartite UN special agency dealing with social justice and setting international labour standards, said he thought long and hard before deciding to run for the director-general position...