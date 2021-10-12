SA officially withdraws support for Mthunzi Mdwaba to lead global labour body
The government has yet to provide reasons for the withdrawal, with cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams refusing to comment last week
12 October 2021 - 13:48
UPDATED 12 October 2021 - 14:10
After days of an information blackout by the SA government, Business Day can confirm that the cabinet has officially withdrawn its support for businessperson and labour guru Mthunzi Mdwaba’s bid to lead the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
In a document, which Business Day has seen, the AU said it “[welcomed] the decision of the Republic of SA to withdraw its candidate in order for Africa to move ahead with one candidate in a clear demonstration of Pan-Africanism and African Solidarity”...
