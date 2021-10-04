National SA ‘revokes’ support for Mthunzi Mdwaba’s bid to lead the International Labour Organization The Tzoro IBC CEO says ‘no cent had been spent’ by the government on his campaign despite an allocation of R8m B L Premium

SA businessperson Mthunzi Mdwaba says he finds it “quite bizarre and odd” that the SA government has revoked its support for his candidacy to become the next director-general of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Business Day reported in June that Mdwaba, a former vice-chair of the ILO, a tripartite UN special agency dealing with social justice and setting international labour standards, had been endorsed by the government, the AU, the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) tripartite bloc (governments, trade unions and employers), the Southern African Trade Union Co-ordination Council (SATUCC), Cosatu, the Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) and the National Council of Trade Unions (Nactu), among others...