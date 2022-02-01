National

Zuma’s evidence was fabricated and he helped capture Transnet, says Zondo report

Report finds the former president’s testimony was unreliable and should be rejected

01 February 2022 - 21:41 THABO MOKONE
Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture has found former president Jacob Zuma’s evidence to be “improbable” and  “a fabrication” and should be rejected.

As part of his testimony to the inquiry, Zuma gave evidence  that he did not insist on the appointment of Siyabonga Gama as Transnet group CEO ahead of Sipho Maseko back in 2009.

This is contained in part two of the state capture commission report that was released by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday after it was submitted to him by commission chair acting chief justice Raymond Zondo.

The Zondo commission paints a grim picture of how Zuma, aided by ministers loyal to him, set out to capture Transnet, which began with his insistence on the appointment of Gama ahead of Maseko even though the former had been found to be unsuitable for the job while Maseko was the most preferred by the Transnet board.

One of the reasons Gama was found unsuitable for the job at the time was because he had been facing a corruption investigation stemming from his role in the awarding of a security tender to a company linked to a former cabinet minister when he was CEO of Transnet Freight Rail.

The Zondo commission report provides details of a protracted battle involving emails and physical meetings between Zuma and Barbara Hogan, who was public enterprises minister at the time.

The report states that Zuma, on multiple occasions, resisted the appointment of Maseko as he preferred Gama even though his candidacy for the position was rejected by the Transnet board.

“The description of Mr Gama as ‘the preferred internal candidate’ begs the question of whose preferred candidate he was? It seems probable that this description meant that Mr Gama was President Zuma’s preferred candidate. That is the most logical meaning of that phrase in the second sentence.

“It thus corroborates Ms Hogan’s version that President Zuma wanted Mr Gama to be appointed as the [group] CEO of Transnet. It is inconsistent with Mr Zuma’s version that he had no preferred candidate and that he did not tell Ms Hogan that he wanted Mr Gama for that position and nobody else,” Zondo found in his report.

“President Zuma’s refusal to appoint Mr Maseko as CEO of Transnet and his insistence on appointing Mr Gama — even as Mr Gama was facing investigations into allegations of serious acts of misconduct, including allegations of misconduct relating to tenders — reflects the first steps taken by President Zuma towards the capture of Transnet by the Guptas with President Zuma's assistance.”

Read the report here: 

Raymond Zondo finds Malusi Gigaba should be investigated for payments received from Guptas

The acting chief justice has handed over two of three parts of the state capture report
National
5 hours ago

Zondo commission deplores ‘tainted’ Transnet deals with companies

Locomotive procurement at the SOE was ridden with corruption that benefited the Guptas
National
4 hours ago

YOLISA PIKIE: It’s up to civil society to restore integrity in administration

Take the government to task in the courts, streets, workplaces, classrooms and at the ballot box
Opinion
5 hours ago

Zondo: ANC watched as state coffers were plundered

‘Either they did not care or they slept on the job or they had no clue what to do,’ says commission chair
National
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Absa fraud accused spent R200,000 on luxury ...
National
2.
Raymond Zondo finds Malusi Gigaba should be ...
National
3.
Tito Mboweni retires from public office, joins ...
National
4.
Broke ANC discussed retrenchments at NEC
National
5.
Speaker’s scathing rebuke of Gungubele smacks of ...
National

Related Articles

Jeff Radebe to lead ANC task team on Zondo report recommendations

National

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Zuma and Zondo will be in the headlines again

Politics

Gupta-linked officials arrested over R38m invoice for Estina dairy farm

National

Zuma versus Zondo: former president tries to challenge appointment as chair of ...

National

How Zondo tore a hole in the ANC

Features / Cover Story

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.