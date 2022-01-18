National Zuma versus Zondo: former president tries to challenge appointment as chair of state capture commission After earlier seeking Zondo’s recusal, Zuma now says his position was based on illegalities B L Premium

Former president Jacob Zuma has filed yet another court bid to oust acting chief justice Raymond Zondo as head of the state capture commission.

His application was lodged shortly before the commission released part one of its report to President Cyril Ramaphosa. The report made damning findings against Zuma regarding his links to the Gupta family and state capture...