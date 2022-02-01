National Zondo commission deplores ‘tainted’ Transnet deals with companies Locomotive procurement at the SOE was ridden with corruption that benefited the Guptas B L Premium

Multibillion-rand deals to replenish Transnet’s aged locomotives were tainted with corruption, according to the second part of the state-capture report, which outlined a tableau of graft in the dealings the state-owned enterprise (SOE) had with multiple private companies.

From 2010 to 2018 Transnet was involved in the major procurement of locomotives, network services and infrastructure expansion that the commission maintains was “tainted by corruption” and not in the best interests of Transnet...