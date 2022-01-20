Features / Cover Story How Zondo tore a hole in the ANC For a party that has repeatedly insisted it was ‘not on trial’ at the Zondo inquiry into state capture, the ANC is front-and-centre in the commission’s report. And the findings are damning. But with so many of those implicated holding key positions in the party, and with preparations for an elective conference in December in full swing, is the ANC likely to pay more than lip service to accountability? B L Premium

Political influence used for malign purposes. Party funding through tender kickbacks. Entrenched nepotism arising from factionalism. Patronage in the public service. These are just some of the damning findings in the recently released report on state capture — and all took place "under the watch of the government of the ruling party, the ANC".

Just four days into the new year, acting chief justice Raymond Zondo handed the first of the three volumes of his report on state capture to President Cyril Ramaphosa. The remaining two will be handed over before the end of February — and already it’s placed the ANC front-and-centre in corruption that, by some measures, cost SA R50bn...