Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Zuma and Zondo will be in the headlines again The second part of the report into state capture is due, while the former president will be back in court

SA’s political scene will be abuzz with high-profile court cases and the release of part two of a three-part report into state capture by the commission’s chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

The Zondo commission, which published the first part of its report earlier in January, highlighted that firms such as PwC and Bain were involved in questionable deals with state-owned entities. It also detailed how several parastatals were looted and weakened, including SAA, the SA Revenue Service and the Government Communication and Information System...