Zondo rips into role of Gwede Mantashe in state capture The acting chief justice has handed over two of three parts of the state capture report

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe was lashed by acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, who has found his testimony before the state capture commission implausible and “inconsistent with the facts”.

The finding related to the preference that Mantashe, then ANC secretary-general, had for Siyabonga Gama for the position of Transnet group CEO...