Zondo rips into role of Gwede Mantashe in state capture
The acting chief justice has handed over two of three parts of the state capture report
01 February 2022 - 17:17
UPDATED 01 February 2022 - 23:13
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe was lashed by acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, who has found his testimony before the state capture commission implausible and “inconsistent with the facts”.
The finding related to the preference that Mantashe, then ANC secretary-general, had for Siyabonga Gama for the position of Transnet group CEO...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now