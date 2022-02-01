Companies

WATCH: The state of coal mining in SA

Business Day TV speaks to Peter Major, a mining analyst at Mergence Corporate Solutions

01 February 2022 - 21:22
Picture: 123RF/ARTUR NYK
Picture: 123RF/ARTUR NYK

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has faced backlash for supporting coal mining, but some analysts support his stance and say demand for coal will not slow down anytime soon. Business Day TV spoke to Peter Major, a mining analyst at Mergence Corporate Solutions for his view on the coal sector.

