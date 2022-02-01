NEWS LEADER
WATCH: The state of coal mining in SA
Business Day TV speaks to Peter Major, a mining analyst at Mergence Corporate Solutions
01 February 2022 - 21:22
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has faced backlash for supporting coal mining, but some analysts support his stance and say demand for coal will not slow down anytime soon. Business Day TV spoke to Peter Major, a mining analyst at Mergence Corporate Solutions for his view on the coal sector.
