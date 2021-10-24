National

Dark Monday and Tuesday nights ahead

Stage 2 load-shedding suspended at 5am on Monday, but lights to go off again at 9pm

24 October 2021 - 20:20 Gill Gifford
Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA
Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA

Eskom announced on Sunday that while stage two load-shedding will be suspended at 5am on Monday, it will resume again on Monday night from 9pm and until 5am on Tuesday.

There will also be load-shedding on Tuesday night and it is going to continue on Monday and Tuesday nights for the foreseeable future.

The power utility said that while progress had been made in replenishing the emergency generation reserves, Koeberg Unit 1 had gone down on Sunday morning.

“We anticipate the need to utilise emergency reserves extensively during the next few days to avoid load-shedding. To achieve this, stage 2 load-shedding will be required on Monday and Tuesday nights in order to replenish the emergency reserves for the following day,” Eskom said in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

“Koeberg Unit 1 tripped on Sunday morning as a result of a fault on a feedwater pump, which is on the secondary plant. The plant was shut down in accordance with standard plant operating procedures and all parameters are stable. There are no nuclear safety concerns on the reactor side of the plant, which is ready to be restarted once the feedwater pump fault has been resolved.”

An investigation into the faulty feedwater pump was under way and only when concluded will Eskom be able to confirm when the unit will be repaired and ready to return to service — “expected to be during next week”.

Eskom said service units at the Tutuka and Hendrina power stations as well as two Kusile units have also returned to service in the past 24 hours.

“Unfortunately, we have taken off a unit each at Hendrina and Kriel power stations, in addition to the Koeberg unit. Total breakdowns now amount to 15,813MW while planned maintenance is 4 967MW of capacity.”

“Eskom would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by the implementation of load-shedding, and asks that people reduce their usage in order to help us through the constraints,” it said.

EDITORIAL: State grinds to a halt, as ANC spins

With the ANC in full campaign mode, the actual business of running the country has ground to a halt
Opinion
3 days ago

Deadline nears for Eskom’s legal separation

The utility’s annual report raises the possibility that it will miss the December deadline to separate its transmission unit
News & Fox
3 days ago

Eskom sees gas as critical for a rapid energy transition

The utility says the fossil fuel has the flexibility needed to plug gaps left by renewables
National
1 week ago

Real power is what switches people on

Electricity supply to Soweto has long been a problem, even after the installation of prepaid meters
News & Fox
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Numsa to go ahead with strike after talks collapse
National / Labour
2.
Is Transnet the next Eskom?
National
3.
SA gets its first green funding offer
National
4.
Steel strike ends with Numsa inking deal ‘for ...
National
5.
Sedibeng Water strike could shut off taps to ...
National / Labour

Related Articles

Economic recovery depends on faster reforms and Eskom, says Enoch Godongwana

Economy

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Does Mantashe make a point on coal amid energy crisis?

Opinion / Columnists

GHALEB CACHALIA: No free lunch when it comes to electricity delivery

Opinion

Eskom must maintain power stations to curb load-shedding, analyst says

National

Joburg pledges less load-shedding after signing new private power supply deal

National

GEORDIN HILL-LEWIS: How the DA plans to end load-shedding in Cape Town

Opinion

Joburg’s Eskom plan has R11.5bn hurdle to jump

National

DA commits to weaning Cape Town off Eskom

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.