Joburg pledges less load-shedding after signing new private power supply deal Additional supply from Kelvin power state announced as electricity shortages become a key election issue

City Power says it will shield Johannesburg residents from one stage of load-shedding every time Eskom requires it to shed customers from the grid, now that it has signed a new power purchase agreement with the privately owned Kelvin power station.

For every 1,000MW, or one stage of load-shedding done by Eskom, City Power is required to drop 100MW of capacity from the grid. The new power purchase agreement, signed last week, will provide Joburg with an additional 100MW, taking the supply from Kelvin to 180MW...