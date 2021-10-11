National Eskom must maintain power stations to curb load-shedding, analyst says Power utility needs to maintain its ageing plants and have a healthy reserve margin to curb load-shedding, Chris Yelland says B L Premium

Embattled power utility Eskom, which has been implementing load-shedding since last week, needs to maintain its ageing plants and have a healthy reserve margin of power to curb rolling blackouts, energy analyst Chris Yelland said on Monday.

The power utility implemented stage 2 load-shedding on Friday last week, which is expected to continue until Thursday, October 14...