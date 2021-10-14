Eskom sees gas as critical for a rapid energy transition
14 October 2021 - 19:40
Eskom sees natural gas as a critical part of SA’s energy mix if the economy is to rapidly transition away from coal and towards green energy alternatives.
“We cannot transition from coal to renewables without taking into account the issues around network operability and system adequacy and allowing for that flexibility on the grid to deal with the intermittency of renewables … this is where the role of gas is quite important,” said Mandy Rambharos, the GM of Eskom’s Just Energy Transition office...
