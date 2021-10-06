Joburg’s Eskom plan has R11.5bn hurdle to jump
The supply of electricity is turning into an important election issue, particularly in Gauteng
06 October 2021 - 05:09
The City of Johannesburg has two multibillion-rand hurdles to jump if it is to take over the electricity distribution network from Eskom: it will have to pay the power utility R7.5bn to cover outstanding consumer debt and R4bn to take ownership of distribution infrastructure.
Newly installed executive mayor Mpho Moerane said in his inaugural remarks that the city planned to take over distribution from Eskom, which has run into deep conflict with township communities due to unpaid bills and illegal connections...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now