News & Fox / Trending

Real power is what switches people on

Electricity supply to Soweto has long been a problem, even after the installation of prepaid meters

14 October 2021 - 05:00 Paul Ash
Blackout: These days, you can pay for your power and still not get it. Picture: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Blackout: These days, you can pay for your power and still not get it. Picture: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

In the dying days of the unlamented old regime, Eskom was installing prepaid electricity meters in a swath of township homes.

While the project had a certain feel-good PR value — after all, what could be nobler than bringing electricity to millions of people who, 100 years after the first electric lights went on in Kimberley in 1882, still lived by the faint glow cast by candles and hurricane lamps? — the main driver was more prosaic.

Unless people paid for their power in advance, the lights would stay off. No more hassling with the ripple effects of civil disobedience that included not paying the apartheid state’s utility bills.

These days, as anyone with a prepaid meter knows, you can pay for your power and still not get it. It’s as bad as a Mafia protection racket and maybe even worse because, as someone once noted sourly, governments are the biggest, meanest gangs of all.

No-one, least of all President Cyril Ramaphosa, could have been surprised by the welcome he received during his whistle-stop campaign visit to Soweto, during which he experienced a fairly high level of disgruntlement as load-shedding brought bouts of unwanted darkness.

When the struggle was in full roar, its driving chorus was "power to the people", a line from a John Lennon song which went like this:

"A million workers working for nothing

You better give ’em what they really own

We got to put you down

When we come into town singing:

Power to the people."

It’s an election year.

Give the people some power already.

DA commits to weaning Cape Town off Eskom

Geordin Hill-Lewis says the party wants to free the city from the load-shedding that has held back the country’s economic growth
National
6 days ago

Eskom must maintain power stations to curb load-shedding, analyst says

Power utility needs to maintain its ageing plants and have a healthy reserve margin to curb load-shedding, Chris Yelland says
National
2 days ago

Joburg pledges less load-shedding after signing new private power supply deal

Additional supply from Kelvin power state announced as electricity shortages become a key election issue
National
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
‘Civil war’ in the Free State ANC
News & Fox
2.
A bad week for Oscar Mabuyane
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
Working in SA: a home affairs horror story
News & Fox
4.
By the numbers | Local government elections
News & Fox / Numbers
5.
SA’s warplane flunks US test
News & Fox

Related Articles

How green tech can save Eskom

Features

Riding the green energy wave

Features

How SA’s troubled power utility is being reset: Eskom’s André de Ruyter explains

Opinion

PODCAST: André de Ruyter’s plan to turn Eskom into a modern power utility

Features

Plugging Eskom’s R400bn black hole

Features

SA’s municipal death spiral

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.