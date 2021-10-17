Economy Economic recovery depends on faster reforms and Eskom, says Enoch Godongwana The finance minister says without reliable power the drive to boost growth will be dead in the water B L Premium

SA’s economic recovery will hinge on the faster implementation of structural reforms and ensuring a speedy resolution to the electricity crisis that has crippled the country in recent times, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said on Sunday.

“The key challenge facing us now is recovery and reconstruction,” Godongwana said during a SA Jewish Board of Deputies national conference titled “Hope and Recovery”, which was sponsored by specialist bank and wealth manager Investec...