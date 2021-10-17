Economic recovery depends on faster reforms and Eskom, says Enoch Godongwana
The finance minister says without reliable power the drive to boost growth will be dead in the water
17 October 2021 - 20:48
SA’s economic recovery will hinge on the faster implementation of structural reforms and ensuring a speedy resolution to the electricity crisis that has crippled the country in recent times, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said on Sunday.
“The key challenge facing us now is recovery and reconstruction,” Godongwana said during a SA Jewish Board of Deputies national conference titled “Hope and Recovery”, which was sponsored by specialist bank and wealth manager Investec...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now