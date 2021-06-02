Carol Paton Editor at large
National

Racism claims against André de Ruyter shot down in flames

Inquiry finds no evidence for Solly Tshitangano’s ‘highly irresponsible’ allegations

02 June 2021 - 15:33 Carol Paton
UPDATED 02 June 2021 - 22:53

An independent inquiry into allegations of racism and abuse of power by Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has found no evidence that he conducted himself in a manner that amounted to racism or that breached governance.

The inquiry, headed by advocate Ishmael Semenya, was established by the Eskom board in April after a senior employee wrote to chair Malegapuru Makgoba and to President Cyril Ramaphosa to complain about De Ruyter’s conduct...

