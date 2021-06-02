National Racism claims against André de Ruyter shot down in flames Inquiry finds no evidence for Solly Tshitangano’s ‘highly irresponsible’ allegations BL PREMIUM

An independent inquiry into allegations of racism and abuse of power by Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has found no evidence that he conducted himself in a manner that amounted to racism or that breached governance.

The inquiry, headed by advocate Ishmael Semenya, was established by the Eskom board in April after a senior employee wrote to chair Malegapuru Makgoba and to President Cyril Ramaphosa to complain about De Ruyter’s conduct...