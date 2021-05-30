National Cassim’s Eskom report was flawed, says Solly Tshitangano Former Eskom procurement chief accuses Cassim of flouting procedure and allegedly muddling facts BL PREMIUM

Former Eskom procurement chief Solly Tshitangano has hit out at Nazeer Cassim, SC, saying his recommendation that he be dismissed by the power utility was ill-advised.

Cassim was roped in to chair Tshitangano’s disciplinary hearing after a string of charges were laid out against him at the power utility. He was charged on five counts related to his alleged actions to continue Eskom’s commercial relationship with fuel oil supplier Econ Oil despite evidence pointing to impropriety between the company and the power utility...