National De Ruyter inquiry: Eskom procurement chief also on the spot Claims by senior executive of racially motivated appointments will be checked for veracity and action taken if it turns out company was misled

Eskom’s chief procurement officer, Solly Tshitangano, who has accused CEO Anton de Ruyter of racism, could be in the firing line himself should the probe that he has called for find that his claims have no substance.

The Eskom board of directors has appointed advocate Ishmael Semenya to inquire into a complaint made by Tshitangano against De Ruyter in which he is accused of having made five racially motivated appointments and for favouring white suppliers over black ones. However, Semenya has been asked not only to determine De Ruyter’s guilt or innocence but to make recommendations for any action that needs to be taken against “any specific individuals” in connection with the matters probed...