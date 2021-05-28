Procurement chief dismissed from Eskom
A disciplinary inquiry found Solly Tshitangano guilty of serious misconduct , including contravening the Public Finance Management Act
28 May 2021 - 15:35
The Eskom procurement chief charged with misconduct who, in turn, accused CEO André de Ruyter of racism, has been dismissed from his job.
Solly Tshitangano had been accused by De Ruyter of extending contracts to Eskom supplier Econ Oil, despite knowing the company was under investigation for overcharging. He also faced several other charges relating to the procurement system...
