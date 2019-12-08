National ‘Ill’ Zuma cannot respond to journalist’s request for cross-examination, say his lawyers One report claims former president is in hospital in Cuba for treatment related to poisoning BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers have told the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture that he will not meet Monday’s deadline to respond to an application to cross-examine him by journalist Redi Tlhabi as he is in hospital in an undisclosed country.

Zuma’s lawyers said this in a letter sent to the commission last week.