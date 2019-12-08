‘Ill’ Zuma cannot respond to journalist’s request for cross-examination, say his lawyers
One report claims former president is in hospital in Cuba for treatment related to poisoning
08 December 2019 - 17:26
Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers have told the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture that he will not meet Monday’s deadline to respond to an application to cross-examine him by journalist Redi Tlhabi as he is in hospital in an undisclosed country.
Zuma’s lawyers said this in a letter sent to the commission last week.
