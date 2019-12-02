JUSTICE MALALA: Witness the corrupt ANC and weep

It’s easy to be nostalgic about the ANC’s past and its leaders of yore. Walter Sisulu, Andrew Mlangeni, Ahmed Kathrada and so many others represented an organisation that was grounded in honesty, service to the people and integrity. They were leaders whose commitment to SA was unquestionable.

Yet, every day now, you look at the same ANC and you wonder how it could have come so low so quickly. It is now an ANC that lacks a backbone and whose leadership has sold its soul to the highest bidder. We are reminded of this fact daily. Yet we forget it just as regularly. When will we learn?

There was no better illustration of this betrayal than the testimony of Mo Shaik, the former intelligence chief and lifelong ANC member, at the Zondo commission last week.

Shaik was embarrassed in the early 2000s when he and a cohort of other Zuma-supporting ANC intelligence types tried to besmirch Bulelani Ngcuka and label him as a former apartheid spy, only to be exposed as pathetic liars at the Hefer commission of inquiry.

He was elevated to the senior ranks of the spy agencies when Zuma became president in 2009. In addition to Jeff Maqetuka and Gibson Njenje, Shaik became one of the top three intelligence chiefs in SA.

Then, out of nowhere, a political lightweight called Siyabonga Cwele was installed as minister of intelligence. Shaik’s testimony last week lays bare why this appointment was made.

After information that the Gupta family were boasting about their access to president Jacob Zuma came to light, the three intelligence chiefs decided to launch an investigation. Of primary concern was how the Guptas had summoned Fikile Mbalula to their Saxonwold mansion to tell him of his imminent elevation from deputy to full minister in the Zuma cabinet. How could a private family have so much power and access to information that ought to be in the head of the president and perhaps one or two other people in the highest echelons of the ANC only? The minute the three intelligence bigwigs heard about this they had no choice but to launch an investigation into the Gupta family.

They were soon summoned to Cape Town by the minister, Cwele, who instructed them to immediately drop the investigation. He made up all kinds of reasons to achieve this end.