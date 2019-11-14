Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Is Mkhwebane an agent for Zuma, or just lawless? The public protector is making dogged attempts to extract information from Sars but her agenda is difficult to discern BL PREMIUM

What is public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane playing at? She’s like a dog with a bone if the court papers in the matter between her and SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter are anything to go by.

Mkhwebane is looking for former president Jacob Zuma’s tax information as part of her investigation into a complaint laid by former DA leader Mmusi Maimane, which alleged that Zuma received illicit payments from a security company. This was based on information in journalist Jacques Pauw’s book The President’s Keepers.