GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Civil claims turn the screws on SA's looters While the NPA has not yet been able to bring any state capture cases to trial, Transnet has already recovered R618m

While the wheels of justice on state capture are moving slowly, progress is being made in clawing back some of the money looted in the past decade.

Three years ago former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas said the Guptas had offered him the finance minister job and R600m, thereby blowing the lid on the state capture project.