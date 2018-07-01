National

Freedom Under Law says Shaun Abrahams and Nomgcobo Jiba breached court order

01 July 2018 - 19:11 Staff Writer
Nomgcobo Jiba. Picture: SOWETAN
Nomgcobo Jiba. Picture: SOWETAN

Freedom Under Law (FUL) has instructed its attorneys to prepare an application to seek contempt of court orders against National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams and his suspended deputy Nomgcobo Jiba.

In December last year the North Gauteng High Court struck Jiba from the roll of advocates and ordered that pending the finalisation of her appeal she be prohibited from entering the offices of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) or performing any functions relating to her position in the NPA.

Shaun Abrahams. Picture: SUPPLIED
Shaun Abrahams. Picture: SUPPLIED

However‚ FUL said on Sunday that it had recently received "alarming" reports to the effect that this important part of the court’s order had been breached on several occasions.

"Late on Friday June 29 2018‚ FUL’s attorneys received a letter from the State Attorney not only conceding the correctness of the information but indicating that the National Director of Public Prosecutions‚ Shaun Abrahams‚ himself was aware of her visits but sought to justify it on an alarming misunderstanding of the judgment and the applicable law.

"This allows of only two conclusions: either the NDPP and his suspended deputy have no regard or respect for the courts and the law of this land‚ or they are ignorant of the effect of court orders and settled law. Either way they are unfit for any public office‚ let alone two of the highest law-enforcement positions in the country‚" FUL said in a statement.

"FUL has requested its attorneys to prepare an application to court seeking contempt of court orders against both Mr Abrahams and Ms Jiba."

TimesLIVE

Four months after hearing the case, the court has yet to pass judgment on Shaun Abrahams as NDPP

The Constitutional Court has yet to say whether the National Director of Public Prosecutions should vacate his office, leaving the NPA in limbo
National
3 days ago

How double standard underpins handling of Moyane and Mkhwebane cases

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, like the Cheshire cat, will watch with amusement as the can gets kicked further and further down the road
Opinion
4 days ago

Former SARS trio targets docket

So far the state has only provided part A of the docket, which is the official complaint lodged by suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane 
National
13 days ago

'I'm tired of being the good guy,' Zuma tells crowd

Outside court after his graft case was postponed, Zuma repeated his threat to those pointing fingers at him
National
23 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Delay in ruling over Shaun Abrahams points to division

Speculation is rife that the nine justices who heard the matter are struggling to reach a majority decision, writes Karyn Maughan
National
24 days ago

