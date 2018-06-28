Four months after hearing the case, the court has yet to pass judgment on Shaun Abrahams as NDPP

There is still no indication when the Constitutional Court will hand down judgment on whether National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams should vacate his office, exactly four months after the case was heard.

The apex court was asked to confirm an order by the High Court in Pretoria that declared the position vacant on February 28 following the original judgment made in December last year.

In terms of the norms and standards for the performance of judicial functions, it is said that "save in exceptional cases where it is not possible to do so, every effort shall be made to hand down judgments no later than three months after the last hearing".

One could describe this as an exceptional case, as [the Constitutional Court] could order changes to the top leadership of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) if it upholds the High Court judgment that reviewed and set aside a settlement agreement with former NDPP, Mxolisi Nxasana, and ordered him to pay back the R17m golden handshake he received, while also setting aside Abrahams’s appointment.

The court application was brought by Corruption Watch, Freedom Under Law, and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac).

The High Court, which is the court of first instance in the matter, also ordered that former president Jacob Zuma was too conflicted to appoint, remove or suspend the NDPP because, at the time, he was facing possible criminal charges. The court ordered that now President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was then deputy president, appoint the NDPP while Zuma still held office.

By the time the Constitutional Court heard the matter, Zuma was no longer president.

Just more than two weeks after judgment was reserved, Abrahams announced that Zuma would have to appear in court and answer to 16 charges of fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering.

Despite all the changes, the leadership of the NPA is still in limbo. Ramaphosa has indicated that he is waiting for the court’s judgment before making a decision on Abrahams’s future.

During his state of the nation address in February, Ramaphosa also said he would deal with the NPA’s "leadership issues" to ensure it was "stabilised and able to perform its mandate unhindered".

On Wednesday, Lawson Naidoo, Casac’s executive secretary, said the council was "anxious" for the judgment to be handed down, while Nicole Fritz from Freedom Under Law indicated that it was "of some concern" that the judgment wasn’t yet made.

Fritz said the court had to be aware that certainty was required to allow the NPA to return to stability and allow for its restoration and rehabilitation, adding that for as long as the judgment regarding Abrahams was outstanding, it did not contribute to the stabilisation of the crucial institution.