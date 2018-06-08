'I'm tired of being the good guy,' Zuma tells crowd

Former president Jacob Zuma has once again threatened expose those who call him corrupt.

Speaking to a few hundred supporters outside the High Court in Durban, Zuma said he was tired of being the good guy and if people did not stop speaking about him, he would expose them.

He said the truth would come out about those who were seen to be saints.

This is not the first time Zuma has made threats about exposing other politicians, many of them in the ANC.

The ANC’s national executive committee has called on party structures not to show support for anyone facing corruption charges.

Zuma made his second appearance in court on graft charges of Friday.

The matter has been postponed to July 27 for Zuma to gain more clarity on his funding issues.

The case has also been moved to the Pietermaritzburg High Court.