'I'm tired of being the good guy,' Zuma tells crowd
Outside court after his graft case was postponed, Zuma repeated his threat to those pointing fingers at him
Former president Jacob Zuma has once again threatened expose those who call him corrupt.
Speaking to a few hundred supporters outside the High Court in Durban, Zuma said he was tired of being the good guy and if people did not stop speaking about him, he would expose them.
He said the truth would come out about those who were seen to be saints.
This is not the first time Zuma has made threats about exposing other politicians, many of them in the ANC.
The ANC’s national executive committee has called on party structures not to show support for anyone facing corruption charges.
Zuma made his second appearance in court on graft charges of Friday.
The matter has been postponed to July 27 for Zuma to gain more clarity on his funding issues.
The case has also been moved to the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
Zuma again reiterated that there was no case against him and that the charges were politically motivated.
This is despite his lawyers conceding in the Supreme Court of Appeal last year that it was irrational to drop the corruption charges against him based on this.
The former president is still expected to lodge a review application of the decision taken by National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams to go ahead with prosecution.
Although a crowd still gathered outside court to support him the numbers had dwindled from his last appearance in April.
He was also being supported by ANC North West chairman Supra Mahumapelo, who made no apology for backing Zuma despite the party asking structures not to do so.
Sihle Zikalala, who will be fighting to regain his position as ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairman at a provincial conference this week, was also at court to support Zuma.
He and Mahumapelo have been staunch supporters of Zuma.
