National

Former SARS trio’s NPA bugging case postponed

The charges against Pillay, Van Loggerenberg and Janse van Rensburg are part of the alleged ‘rogue unit’ narrative, now largely discredited

18 June 2018 - 10:39 Genevieve Quintal
Ivan Pillay. Picture: TISO BLACKSTAR
Ivan Pillay. Picture: TISO BLACKSTAR

South African Revenue Services (SARS) former officials Ivan Pillay, Johann van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where the matter was once again postponed.

It was postponed to August 24 so that the defence could put in an application to compel the state to provide part B and part C of the docket, which were never handed over to the defence team.

Part B of the docket is the investigation diary and part C is the communication between the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority that led to the decision to prosecute the three.

Pillay, Van Loggerenberg and Janse van Rensburg are appearing on charges related to the alleged bugging of the NPA offices in 2007.

The charges form part of the alleged "rogue unit" narrative, now largely discredited.

The allegations on the bugging of the NPA offices surfaced in a KPMG report, parts of which were retracted by the audit firm, which also refunded the R23m that SARS paid for the report.

SARS commissioner Tom Moyane, who laid the initial complaint that led to the charges against the three, was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March.

Moyane was removed partly due to his handling of the disciplinary case against his second-in-charge, Jonas Makwakwa, who resigned in March.

Nhlanhla Nene reappoints Mark Kingon as acting SARS chief

The tax office veteran was appointed as acting SARS commissioner after Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Tom Moyane
National
16 hours ago

KARYN MAUGHAN: Inside Pravin Gordhan's case against Tom Moyane

'Moyane has made it clear that he wants Ramaphosa to testify against him'
Politics
3 days ago

Invicta tax liabilities a new blow for Christo Wiese

The conglomerate's trading update pencils in an 81% drop in headline earnings, a potential blow for the tycoon who holds a 37.5% stake
Companies
7 hours ago

Invicta results confirm tax shock for Christo Wiese and other investors

The shares plunged 13% at the JSE's belated opening bell, as full-year results showed a R400m tax provision pulled HEPS down 80%
Companies
3 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Uber drivers protest against fares remaining ...
National
2.
Anxious consumers and industry await NHI briefing ...
National
3.
Former SARS trio’s NPA bugging case postponed
National
4.
Eskom warns that power system will take up to 10 ...
National

Related Articles

Nhlanhla Nene reappoints Mark Kingon as acting SARS chief
National

KARYN MAUGHAN: Inside Pravin Gordhan's case against Tom Moyane
Politics

Invicta tax liabilities a new blow for Christo Wiese
Companies / Industrials

Invicta results confirm tax shock for Christo Wiese and other investors
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.