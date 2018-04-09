Mark Lamberti poised to resign from BLSA

"Mr Lamberti must be commended for taking the difficult decision to put the interests of Eskom, the board and the country above all else," Gordhan said.

The court found that Lamberti had wrongfully impaired the dignity of former Imperial employee Adila Chowan by referring to her as a "female employment equity candidate".

Chowan was fired in 2015 following allegations of misconduct. She was summarily suspended and investigated after she laid a grievance about Lamberti’s comments.

In his resignation letter to Eskom, Lamberti said that while mistakes were made and important lessons needed to be learnt, there were no findings in the judgment of race or gender discrimination against him.

"This decision is motivated by my fiduciary duty to Eskom and my consistent and proven record of acting insofar as possible in the best interests of SA," Lamberti wrote.

He also said he could not accept any compensation from Eskom and would return fees paid to him as most of the new Eskom board’s work to date had been preparatory.

Despite his resignation from Eskom and expected resignation from BLSA, Lamberti does not look set to step down as CEO of Imperial.

In a letter to staff at the automotive retailer on Thursday, he said that his reference to Chowan was not intended to demean her and that his comment had been misconstrued.

"It is unfortunate that the matter‚ which happened during my first full year as CEO‚ has had an adverse impact on the Imperial brand and by association on you as members of our valued Imperial community," he wrote.

He said that during his 50-month tenure as CEO‚ Imperial’s strategy has been to create a more diverse and inclusive business.

"Because of your efforts‚ Imperial today is a very different group to the one which Ms Chowan experienced in the two years prior to my appointment and the one year thereafter. With your continued support these positive changes will accelerate," he wrote.