Businessman Mark Lamberti has resigned as a director from the Eskom board.

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan announced that Lamberti had tendered his resignation on Friday night and that it had duly been accepted.

The resignation comes in the wake of a recent judgment by the North Gauteng High Court which found Lamberti guilty of discrimination after referring to a former employee as a female employment equity candidate.

In his letter‚ Lamberti‚ who is chief executive of Imperial‚ stated: "This decision is motivated by my fiduciary duty to Eskom and my consistent and proven record of acting insofar as possible in the best interests of South Africa."

He cited the High Court judgment of March 23 in the matter of J Chowan v Associated Motor Holdings (Pty) Ltd and Others‚ as the reason for his resignation. In representations to the Eskom board‚ Lamberti maintained that "while mistakes were made and there are important lessons to be learnt‚ there were no findings in the judgment of race or gender discrimination against AMH (Associated Motor Holdings)‚ Imperial or myself.

"Despite this‚ there has been a mainstream and social media frenzy of generally inaccurate commentary. This is being fuelled by a political agenda and legally incorrect interpretations of the judgment‚ which have culminated inter alia in the most vitriolic defamation of my person. The most telling aspect of this is the call for the Minister and indeed the President to remove me from the Eskom board."

Gordhan said Lamberti must be commended for taking the difficult decision to put the interests of Eskom‚ the board and the country above all else.

He added that Lamberti had stated that he could not‚ in good conscience‚ accept any compensation from Eskom and would return the fees paid to him as most of the Eskom board’s work to date had been preparatory.