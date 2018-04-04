Court to decide on damages for fired employee in Lamberti discrimination case

When she was turned down for the position at Associated Motor Holdings, Lamberti referred to her as a female employment equity appointee in the presence of other managers at the company.

The court found that Lamberti and Imperial’s actions impaired Chowan’s dignity and that she was "extremely upset, humiliated, degraded and objectified in terms of being a female empowerment equity candidate" without recognition of her status as a professional qualified chartered accountant with extensive experience.

Chowan told Business Day: "I’m a professional person. I was offered a settlement to drop this case‚ but for me this matter was not about money.

"It wasn’t just about me. I really hope other people will think twice before they make such comments."

Power utility Eskom told Business Day it was studying the verdict against Lamberti‚ who was allegedly heavily involved in the disciplinary process that was launched against Chowan after she lodged a grievance about his conduct.

While it was studying the judgment, the prerogative to hire or fire board members was with the minister of public enterprises, Eskom said

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was "taking legal advice" on the matter to decide on the next course of action, according to the department’s acting director-general, Makgola Makololo.

On Tuesday, Lamberti said in a statement he "deeply regretted" his actions. However, according to the court ruling, he, along with Imperial, will have to pay damages that would be qualified "in due course" as a result of the impairment to Chowan’s dignity.

Two months ago EFF leader Julius Malema said Lamberti was unfit to sit on the Eskom board as a result of Chowan’s racism and sexism allegations, which have now been validated by the court.

Judge Pieter Meyer described the matter as a "classroom example" of an appropriate case where a compensation claim should be imposed. There was great public interest in ensuring that the existence of systematic discrimination and inequalities in respect to race and gender were eradicated, the judge said, adding that "as blatant and patent as discrimination was in the days of apartheid, so subtle and latent does it also manifest itself today".

The poor performance of Associated Motor Holdings on diversity at senior management level was also flagged in the damning judgment. Part of the reason Chowan felt discriminated against was that the company employed an all-white male management team, with the exception of a white female, who was the chief financial officer of Liquid Capital.

The judgment further noted that since Lamberti’s appointment as CEO at Imperial Holdings of the 14 executives appointed at the subsidiary, except for one Indian male, they were all white males.

Meyer said that based on Associated Motor Holding’s almost entirely white male senior management at the time of Chowan’s employment, it was indisputable that the company had "fared very badly in redressing the imbalances and wrongs of the past".

Chowan lodged grievances about Lamberti having referred to her as a female employment equity candidate‚ saying she wanted him to apologise.

She further complained about group chief financial officer Ockert Janse van Rensburg‚ who she said suggested to her that she had been given a brown company car because it matched her skin.

Janse van Rensburg allegedly said he had a white vehicle because it matched his skin. He denied saying this‚ but the court found the denial "implausible".

"I had built my career. I had been a chief financial officer. I had acted as a CEO," Chowan testified. "All those achievements were not being recognised‚ apart from the fact that I was now being objectified in terms of being a female employment equity candidate."

Imperial described the acceleration of the transformation of its local business as a strategic imperative in its annual report in 2017.

The company also said a project to review best practices in employment equity to understand "the barriers to it" was under way.

"Specific targets have been set and the progression of black people into senior roles determines a portion of the incentives for senior management," it said.

Lamberti’s lawyers had claimed that Chowan had not been given the position of chief financial officer because she was inexperienced.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning‚ Imperial maintained that there were "no findings of race or gender discrimination against Associated Motor Holdings‚ Imperial and Mark Lamberti".

This was despite the fact that the high court had found that Chowan’s "inference of racial and gender discrimination against her" based on facts before the court was "justified".

with Karyn Maughan

