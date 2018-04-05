Cloud over Eskom position after Lamberti apologises

Imperial Holdings CEO Mark Lamberti apologised for comments to former employee Adila Chowan after a court found him guilty of impairing her dignity when he referred to her as "female employment equity" in front of managers.

The CEO said he "apologises unreservedly" for the remarks to Chowan, an Asian woman.

He had not intended to "insult or demean Chowan in any way," Lamberti said in a statement on Tuesday.

Lamberti was earlier in 2018 appointed to the board of state-owned enterprise Eskom.

His position on the board is now in doubt.

The high court ruling marks the second race-related South African court decision in as many weeks.

Tension

Vicki Momberg, a former estate agent, was sentenced to two years in prison for a racist tirade. She appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday to appeal the ruling.

Racial tension remains in SA more than two decades after the end of apartheid.

Chowan brought the case against Lamberti in 2017 after she left Imperial in 2015. The CEO’s remarks came in a meeting about her potential career path, in which Lamberti also said that she was "technically competent" and would need as many as four more years to develop her leadership skills.

Chowan was "extremely upset" by the comments and considered the reference to employment equity to be racial and gender discrimination.

The high court ordered Imperial and Lamberti to pay Chowan’s costs, with damages yet to be set.

A veteran of the South African business community, Lamberti was appointed to the board of Eskom as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s pledge to reform state-owned companies after years of corruption allegations under his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.

Lamberti’s position on the board was now in doubt, as Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is taking legal advice to decide the next course of action, according to Makgola Makololo, the acting director-general of the department.

The EFF has called for Lamberti’s dismissal from the board.

Eskom board

At Imperial, Lamberti was preparing for a split of the company into separate automotive and logistics businesses later in 2018.

He previously founded and led retailer Massmart Holdings before the sale of a majority stake to Walmart in 2011.

Imperial’s share price fell 3.9% to R221.85 on Wednesday afternoon, the lowest since the end of 2017, but pared losses to end 0.94% down.

Bloomberg