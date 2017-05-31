Zuma-appointed Molefe committee has reached a decision, says Lynne Brown

The interministerial committee established by President Jacob Zuma to deal with the appointment of Eskom CE Brian Molefe has reached consensus on how to deal with the matter, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown said Wednesday.

She would not, however, disclose the nature of the agreement reached prior to an announcement.

Brown told the National Council of Provinces select committee on communications and public enterprises that the interministerial committee — which consists of the ministers of energy, finance, public enterprises and justice — had held several meetings since it was appointed.

The pressure for Molefe’s appointment to be rescinded has mounted over the past five weeks, with the ANC national executive committee deciding at the weekend that he must be removed.

Replying to questions - including whether she was involved in state capture - Brown reiterated her support for a commission of inquiry into state capture as the only way in which these questions could be answered.

On the possibility of load-shedding, Brown noted that Eskom had 3,000MW-4,000MW spare and it had increased its exports to neighbouring countries by 600%.

"It cannot be that we can have a situation of load-shedding," she insisted.

Brown said government would make the decisions necessary to get the governance issues at Eskom right.

An auditing company has been appointed to investigate whether there has been a destruction of incriminating documents within Eskom, as alleged by DA public enterprises spokeswoman Natasha Mazzone.

Questions were also put by MPs to Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane, who warned that if Molefe took his removal from office - should this happen - to court, the amount that would have to be paid out to him for the five years remaining of his contract would be much higher than the R30m in pension that he would have received had he not been reappointed as group CEO of Eskom.