National

Lynne Brown to refer Eskom’s coal contracts to the SIU

The public enterprise minister says the parastatal’s coal supply contracts and other deals dating back to a decade ago will be referred to the Special Investigating Unit

30 May 2017 - 11:14 Khulekani Magubane
Lynne Brown. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lynne Brown. Picture: SUPPLIED

Public Enterprise Minister Lynne Brown says she will refer Eskom’s coal supply contracts and other deals dating back to a decade ago to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Brown said this during a meeting with Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts on Tuesday.

The committee was also due to hear from the National Treasury and the power utility on contracts it signed with the Gupta-owned Tegeta.

Probes and audits conducted by PwC showed that Tegeta got business from Eskom despite a number irregularities in the contracts.

Tuesday’s meeting was also the first by the committee to discuss Eskom since Brian Molefe returned to the parastatal after what now appears to be a stint of unpaid leave, during which he was sworn in as an ANC MP.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Take BusinessLIVE for a spin: Three great ...
News
2.
Lynne Brown to refer Eskom’s coal contracts to ...
National
3.
Less than one in five ANC voters supports Jacob ...
National
4.
Blade Nzimande repeats claims that SACP is being ...
National

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Looters’ days are numbered as ANC nears event horizon
Opinion / Editorials

Maimane to lay criminal charges against Zuma
National

ANC leadership wants Brian Molefe out of top spot at Eskom
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.