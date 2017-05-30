Tegeta deal came before I arrived at Eskom, says Molefe
The CE put on a brave face at a grilling by Scopa, telling reporters afterwards that he is 'not worried about anything'
Embattled Eskom CEO Brian Molefe put on a brave face when the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) fired through the power utility’s defences regarding its handling of coal supply contracts with Gupta-owned Tegeta Resources and Exploration.
Following a tense Scopa hearing that lasted more than four hours, a coy Molefe was followed out of the meeting by reporters and inundated with questions about whether he feared for the security of his job in the light of widespread condemnation of Eskom leadership by the ANC, among others.
At the weekend, the ANC’s national executive committee met and agreed that Molefe’s return to Eskom was ill-conceived and that he should leave the utility for good.
When asked if he was worried about the possibility of losing his job, Molefe smiled nervously and said: “I am not worried about anything that might happen in the future.”
Molefe, Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane and other officials from the utility spent much of the four hours dodging pertinent questions on how Tegeta got its R4bn contract with Eskom, not having had a health clearance and water use licence at the time when the agreement was signed
They were also mystified at how Tegeta accessed Optimum coal mine, despite the gaps in its operation requirements.
Meanwhile, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown gave details of an imminent Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation into contracts at Eskom since 2007, and seven reports into the utility’s procurement systems.
Brown said coal procurement was a critical function for Eskom, owing to its implications on the economy. She expressed hope that the SIU would “get to the bottom of coal procurement across the board, including Tegeta”.
“[The] investigation … will be independent and overseen in terms of recommendations by a retired judge. Recommendations will either go to the National Prosecuting Authority or back to the company so the company can fix itself,” she said.
Brown’s commitment to an SIU investigation also came as Eskom sought an extension for the submission of documents in the Treasury’s review of coal supply contracts to Tegeta.
Not personally involved
Molefe also told Scopa that he was not personally involved in contract negotiations with Tegeta on the coal supply agreement for the Brakfontein colliery.
The PwC report on the matter noted that, in its haste to award Tegeta lucrative coal contracts‚ Eskom failed to apply due diligence. This included a failure to ensure that Eskom’s evaluation team was not conflicted when deliberating on deals involving Tegeta.
Molefe told MPs that Eskom’s engagement with Tegeta on the Brakfontein colliery started in May 2013 and that negotiations went on for about two years, with the contract signed in March 2015. “I must indicate … there has also been a lot written that I was personally involved in those negotiations and in that contract. I wasn’t. It was signed in March 2015. I arrived at Eskom in April 2015‚” Molefe said.
However‚ the public protector‚ in her state capture report released in November 2016‚ listed conversations Molefe had with the Gupta brothers between August 2015 and April 2016. The public protector’s report led to Molefe stepping down from Eskom‚ only to return earlier in May, claiming that his early retirement had been rescinded by the Eskom board.
Molefe said the PwC report was not about Tegeta: “It is about our control environment with respect to the contracting for coal.” He said Eskom commissioned PwC in July 2015 to look at the power utility’s control environment in the coal contracting space.
“PwC selected a few companies as a sample [to] look at the controls around those contracts and then make general recommendations about our control environment‚” Molefe said, adding that the companies selected were Tshedza Mining Resources‚ Keaton Energy‚ Tegeta and Universal Coal.
Molefe said that in November 2015‚ PwC made recommendations that highlighted 48 control issues Eskom needed to attend to. Eskom management considered these findings and started implementing measures from December 2015 to correct the shortcomings. “In September 2016‚ 39 of the 48 had been addressed. As we speak now … three are remaining.”
With TMG Digital
