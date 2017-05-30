Tegeta deal came before I arrived at Eskom, says Molefe

Embattled Eskom CEO Brian Molefe put on a brave face when the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) fired through the power utility’s defences regarding its handling of coal supply contracts with Gupta-owned Tegeta Resources and Exploration.

Following a tense Scopa hearing that lasted more than four hours, a coy Molefe was followed out of the meeting by reporters and inundated with questions about whether he feared for the security of his job in the light of widespread condemnation of Eskom leadership by the ANC, among others.

At the weekend, the ANC’s national executive committee met and agreed that Molefe’s return to Eskom was ill-conceived and that he should leave the utility for good.

When asked if he was worried about the possibility of losing his job, Molefe smiled nervously and said: “I am not worried about anything that might happen in the future.”

Molefe, Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane and other officials from the utility spent much of the four hours dodging pertinent questions on how Tegeta got its R4bn contract with Eskom, not having had a health clearance and water use licence at the time when the agreement was signed

They were also mystified at how Tegeta accessed Optimum coal mine, despite the gaps in its operation requirements.

Meanwhile, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown gave details of an imminent Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation into contracts at Eskom since 2007, and seven reports into the utility’s procurement systems.