ANC leadership wants Brian Molefe out of top spot at Eskom

Molefe has been implicated in the state capture saga, as has Eskom board chairman Ben Ngubane

29 May 2017 - 05:21 Natasha Marrian
Eskom CEO Brian Molefe. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Eskom CEO Brian Molefe. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has decided that reappointed Eskom CEO Brian Molefe should be removed from the post.

Molefe’s controversial reinstallation at the state-owned company was one of the issues discussed at the NEC’s three-day meeting.

The wide-ranging discussions also included a call for President Jacob Zuma to step down, with mounting evidence of the integral role he and his son, Duduzane, have played in the capture of the state to benefit the controversial Gupta family.

Molefe himself has been implicated in the state capture saga, as has Eskom board chairman Ben Ngubane.

The ANC — which was not consulted on the appointment — has been critical of Molefe’s return to the Eskom position.

Molefe was meant to clear his name after the damning state capture report by the public protector, but did not do so. Instead, he was appointed to Parliament under dubious circumstances.

ANC officials split over move to oust Zuma

Forty-five members of the NEC opposed Zuma, 41 backed him and the allegiances of the remaining 20 were unclear, the Sunday Times reported
Politics
1 day ago

The DA is challenging his appointment in the high court.

Court submissions by Molefe, Ngubane and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown further convoluted the issue when they argued that Molefe had not, in fact, resigned from Eskom in November 2016, followed by claims last week that he had gone on early retirement or had taken unpaid leave.

At the weekend, the NEC agreed that Molefe should not have been appointed to the post, placing Brown in an awkward position — she has been at pains to explain his reappointment and now it is up to her and the board to remove him.

Meanwhile, DA federal chairman James Selfe argued in court papers that the reinstatement agreement was unlawful as Brown had no input in the matter, despite having "exclusive power" to appoint the CEO.

The party also called for Molefe’s "powers and functions" as CEO to be suspended.

Selfe argued that Molefe had sought to create the impression that his original contract with Eskom had not come to an end because his purported retirement was not effective. However, answering affidavits show his employment was terminated and a decision was taken to "reinstate or re-employ him".

The decision to reinstate him was in any event unlawful, Selfe said. "Eskom believed it was unnecessary to obtain any formal approval from the minister because it was simply a ‘reinstatement’ … this is not correct, as the choice to reinstate Mr Molefe in these terms was a deliberate choice out of several options available to the board and the minister.

"Accordingly, the minister’s approval was required," Selfe said.

With Linda Ensor

