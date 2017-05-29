ANC leadership wants Brian Molefe out of top spot at Eskom

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has decided that reappointed Eskom CEO Brian Molefe should be removed from the post.

Molefe’s controversial reinstallation at the state-owned company was one of the issues discussed at the NEC’s three-day meeting.

The wide-ranging discussions also included a call for President Jacob Zuma to step down, with mounting evidence of the integral role he and his son, Duduzane, have played in the capture of the state to benefit the controversial Gupta family.

Molefe himself has been implicated in the state capture saga, as has Eskom board chairman Ben Ngubane.

The ANC — which was not consulted on the appointment — has been critical of Molefe’s return to the Eskom position.

Molefe was meant to clear his name after the damning state capture report by the public protector, but did not do so. Instead, he was appointed to Parliament under dubious circumstances.