Bus drivers are striking in pursuit of a 12% pay rise. Numsa and the SA Transport and Allied Workers’ Union, as well as other unions, have been in wage talks with employers for months. "The result of negotiations‚ which we began in January ... could not yield any positive results because of recalcitrant employers‚" said Ngubane. He said their demand of a 12% pay rise was based on drivers being expected to drive 16 hours without resting "which puts their lives in danger and the lives of passengers and motorists on the road in danger as well".

He said local drivers were required to park their buses during off-peak hours and during that time they were not paid as they were not considered to be at work: "Their salary is around R4‚500 and we are saying it’s an unjust salary scale and that’s why we are demanding 12%. So you can see that the strike is really justifiable."

However‚ he said Numsa was ready for negotiations with the hope that a deal can be struck before the start of the Easter long weekend on Friday.

Nelson Mandela Bay commuters were also left stranded as bus drivers went on strike on Wednesday. Commuters were left scrambling for alternative transport on Wednesday morning. Vuyo Maci‚ 27‚ said he only became aware of the strike when the he saw his regular bus stop in Kwazakhele deserted.

"I am very angry," he said. "How do they choose to strike without informing the public properly? This is absurd. I only have a bus coupon and now I have to borrow taxi fare to town."

