Chaos looms as drivers park buses

About 25,000 bus drivers are expected to go on an indefinite strike on Wednesday, following the collapse of wage negotiations on Tuesday.

Buses carry about 20% of SA’s commuters daily. A strike on Wednesday may significantly affect people’s travel plans during the long Easter holidays as migrants trek back to their homes and more than a million Zion Christian Church members make their annual Easter pilgrimage to Moria in Limpopo.

The strike, coupled with the opposition parties’ marches on Wednesday, could also affect business severely. The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) said on Tuesday no response had been received from the employers to their ultimatum on Sunday.

The unions have been bargaining with the bus sector since the end of January. Employers are offering an increase of 7.5%, while Satawu and Numsa are demanding 12% and 15%, respectively. The unions have also raised conditions of service issues, such as shifts spread over 16 hours and overtime, which they maintain exhausts and frustrates drivers.

South African Bus Employer’s Association spokesman Meko Magida said on Tuesday evening that no meetings were scheduled (between the parties), but employers were willing to engage their employees.