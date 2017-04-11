National

Bus commuters must make other transport plans for march against Jacob Zuma

Unless union Numsa reaches an agreement with the CEOs of bus companies‚ it says a massive bus strike will take place

11 April 2017 - 16:05 PM Sipho Mabena
Picture: MARK SMYTH
Picture: MARK SMYTH

Protesters planning to attend a march against President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday could find themselves stranded if they plan to use buses to get to Church Square in Pretoria.

On Tuesday the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) said bus commuters should plan to make alternative arrangements.

Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi said: "All we can say is that we advise anyone planning to use a bus [on Wednesday] to make alternative arrangements. Unless we reach an agreement with the CEOs of bus companies‚ the strike is on."

The Gautrain also informed commuters via text message that the Gautrain bus service would be disrupted from Wednesday "until further notice due to the nationwide strike over wages".

"The train service will not be disrupted‚" the train operator said.

Opposition parties the DA‚ Congress of the People‚ IFP‚ EFF‚ African Christian Democratic Party‚ African Peoples’ Convention and United Democratic Movement intend to march to the Union Buildings to put pressure on President Jacob Zuma to step down.

The action comes just days after thousands of people across SA and abroad voiced their concern about Zuma’s leadership by marching in several cities.

The antiZuma sentiments gained momentum after his recent axing of finance minister Pravin Gordhan and deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas‚ resulting in two ratings agencies‚ S&P Global Ratings and Fitch, downgrading the country’s investment status to junk.

Numsa said in a statement that bus companies to be affected were those affiliated to the Southern African Bus Operators Association and the South African Bus Employers Association.

The companies include Putco‚ Mgqibelo‚ Mayibuye‚ Buscor‚ Golden Arrow‚ Megabus‚ Mega Express‚ Bojanala‚ Gauteng Coaches‚ Itireleng‚ Ipelegeng‚ Atamelang‚ Autopax‚ Great North Transport‚ Rea Vaya‚ Phola Coaches‚ PAL Bus and Greyhound.

Numsa is demanding overtime payment for working on Sundays and public holidays; a 15% salary increases; payment for time spent on a bus not driving in the case of co-drivers; and an end to long working hours.

TMG Digital

SACP will not support ‘bourgeois’, racist marches

The SACP’s Jacob Mamabolo says the party will hold a picket at the Treasury on April 21, and is not supporting marches planned for Wednesday
Politics
1 hour ago

Marches show racists are becoming emboldened, says Zuma

The president, in his first public address since tens of thousands of South Africans marched against him, says posters at the marches portrayed
National
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Bus commuters must make other transport plans for ...
National
2.
Zuma’s radical economic transformation rhetoric ...
National
3.
Zuma wows the crowd on the West Rand singing ...
National
4.
Principled Dangor details power-play within ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.