Stranded commuters in and around Pretoria had to flag down anything on wheels and stand in long queues to get to work.

In Atteridgeville‚ west of Pretoria‚ some people had to wake up earlier than usual to allow for enough time to get to work.

Julia Ntuli‚ a cashier in Sunnyside‚ had to wake up at 4am instead of her normal time of 5am to get to work by 7am but still did not make it on time.

"When I heard the advice to get alternative transport last night‚ I had to prepare myself to start my day earlier so that I had enough time to find transport, because I knew it would be unusually busy at taxi ranks and train stations‚" she said.

With the rain pouring down‚ she and many others waited in the queue for a taxi at Jeffesville informal settlement.

Although she got to the taxi rank at 5am‚ she only got onto the taxi at 7.30am, making her late for work.

By 8am, most people had left the township for work and only a few people were still waiting under bus shelters to protect themselves from light rain as they waited for taxis.

Earlier on in KwaMhlanga‚ about 70Km northeast of Pretoria‚ where most people rely on Putco buses to get to work daily‚ commuters lined up along Moloto Road, flagging down cars and bakkies.

Koos Mahlangu‚ a construction worker‚ was not even sure if getting to work was worth the trouble as it was raining and they were unlikely to work in such a weather.

"I am thinking of going back home because it is raining anyway and some us work outside, and when it rains it means no work for us‚" he said.

In Cape Town‚ many bus commuters had to find alternative ways to get to work.

Both Golden Arrow and MyCiTi buses were not operating in the city, forcing commuters to opt for taxis or travel by car.

Bus terminals that were usually packed with Golden Arrow buses were empty on Wednesday morning.

Dumo Dlungwana‚ who travels daily between the city centre and Tableview, said he had to take two taxis to work.

He recharges his MyCiTi card for R720 a month but now has to pay R36 for a return trip.

"This will delay me because most people use MyCiTi and there are few taxis that use the Table View route. It will be even worse after work‚" Dlungwana said.

Lawukazi Msuthu, who usually commutes using a Golden Arrow bus between Gugulethu and the city centre, said she wanted buses back as soon as possible because they were comfortable to use.

She has bought her monthly ticket of R488 and now has to use other means to pay a return taxi fare of R30.

"I don’t earn a lot of money and now I have to borrow money … they must please bring back the buses. You know these taxis are always speeding‚" she said.

"The train was not as packed as I expected. The train just stood for a few minutes between stations, otherwise everything was normal‚" said Claredeen Manuel, who travels from Kraaifontein to the Cape Town city centre by bus.

Meanwhile‚ unions were refusing to budge‚ putting the blame squarely on employers who had not come up with a better offer.

National Union of Metalworkers of SA spokesperson‚ Phakamile Hlubi said its 7,500 workers would continue with the strike until the employer returned with a revised offer. Those striking included long-distance bus drivers.

South African Transport Workers’ Union spokesperson Zanele Sabela said its workers would not be marching but would congregate at different bus depots.

With Kgaugelo Masweneng

TMG Digital