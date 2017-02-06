National

Umgeni Water needs R200bn to tackle service backlog

About 16% of KwaZulu-Natal's 11-million residents did not have access to piped water by 2015

06 February 2017 - 19:34 PM Derek Alberts
Picture: THE TIMES
Picture: THE TIMES

Umgeni Water, the water board serving KwaZulu-Natal — the country’s most populous province — says it needs at least R200bn to address a service backlog, almost double the country’s total budget for water and sanitation for the three years to the end of 2019.

"The real headache is where the funds are going to come from," Umgeni Water spokesperson Shami Harichunder, said last week Thursday. The board serves metropolitan areas including Durban.

The figure comes from a study on water security by 11 municipal authorities in the province and another two in the neighbouring Eastern Cape, which showed that R121bn was needed to build bulk water infrastructure including dams, water-purification plants and pipelines, and a further R100bn for reticulation, Harichunder said.

The report did not probe how to recover the revenue from consumers, he said.

Innovation: Soccer pitch that also harvests rainwater

An artificial soccer pitch that also harvests rainwater meets two needs for an impoverished North West community
News & Fox
7 hours ago

Faced with rising debt and slowing tax revenue, the Treasury is trying to reduce municipalities and state-owned companies’ reliance on government guarantees for debt funding and increase private investment in municipal infrastructure.

The Treasury estimates R132bn of spending on water and sanitation infrastructure in the three years to the end of March 2019, it said in the 2016 budget. This excludes grants and conditional loans.

Water access

About 16% of KwaZulu-Natal’s 11-million residents did not have access to piped water by 2015, while one in four people in the Eastern Cape was unserviced, the highest proportion in SA’s nine provinces, Statistics SA data show. As much as 63% of those living in some of the municipalities surveyed are affected by backlogs, Harichunder said.

Less than half of spending on water is budgeted for, leaving a R385bn funding gap, the Department of Water and Sanitation said in 2013.

In 2015-16, SA suffered the worst drought since records started in 1904, decimating crops and livestock. SA was forced to become a net importer of maize for the first time in 2008.

KwaZulu-Natal’s dams were on average only 47% full because of the drought as of January 30, below the national average of 55%, the Department of Water Affairs and Sanitation said on its website.

Bloomberg

