ANC retains ward 12 in Free State by-election but EFF is looking to take over

After the August 2016 local government elections, Metsimaholo was split between political parties and was eventually run by an opposition coalition. Hlasa, through the coalition, was elected mayor. However, Hlasa is alleged to have subsequently aligned himself with the ANC, forcing the DA and EFF to rethink their support in the municipality. The DA is likely to vote in support of an EFF mayoral candidate to replace Hlasa.

Three other by-elections were held on Wednesday — one in the Eastern Cape and two in the Western Cape. In ward 11 (George), the ANC managed to wrest control away from the DA. The seat became vacant when the DA councillor died.

The ANC also retained ward 25, also in George, which became vacant when its own councillor died. The ANC retained Ward three in the Umzimvubu Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

