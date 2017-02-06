The residents were expected to hand over a memorandum of demands to Limpopo MEC for co-operative governance‚ human settlements and traditional affairs Makoma Makhurupetje.

Protests broke out in the area in 2016 following a decision by the Municipal Demarcation Board to incorporate parts of Vuwani into a new municipality with Malamulele‚ which currently goes under the name LIM 345.

The community wants to fall back under the Makhado municipality.

Spokesperson for the ProMakhado Task Team‚ Nsovo Sambo‚ said they would maintain a shutdown of services in the area‚ including traffic offices‚ while they waited to hear from the government.

Sambo warned that should the government continue to impose services through LIM 345‚ the shutdown would continue. He said the community took the decision to reject services provided through the new municipality.

TMG Digital