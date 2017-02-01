However, Pillay said Wolwerivier‚ which already houses 1‚122 people in 428 homes‚ met the prescribed requirements for emergency housing. "Wolwerivier represents reasonable conduct on the part of the city to provide adequate emergency housing with regard to proximity or locality‚ and housing‚" she said. "The city offered to help all the evicted tenants ... Wolwerivier complies with national standards for emergency housing for those who require it."

On Tuesday, Advocate Sheldon Magardie from Ndifuna Ukwazi legal centre‚ representing the families‚ told the court that one of the residents had submitted a list of 60 properties closer than Wolwerivier for the city to consider. But Judge Leslie Weinkove was dismissive of the evidence and said Bromwell Street resident Chanel Commando’s affidavit and research was "not expert" because she worked as a kitchen assistant.

Pillay said the city had provided residents detailed reasons outlining why each of the properties could not be used for emergency accommodation or relocation. Many of the properties were unavailable for development‚ while others were too small and some had been prescribed for social housing developments.

"The purpose of some of the land is to facilitate much-needed social housing in the inner city. Should the Bromwell residents get it and halt plans for social housing for others? We don’t think so‚" Pillay said.

Commando said Wolwerivier was no place to put people‚ and that the judge should go out to inspect the site. "The judge said I’m no expert‚ I’m a kitchen hand‚" said Commando. "But I did more research than the city. They don’t know these places. They don’t go out and see what it’s like there for people who live there. I hope the judge thinks of us as human beings."

According to the Upper Woodstock Residents’ Association, the suburb is one of the oldest in Cape Town. "It stretches from Cape Town docks ... up to the slopes of Devil’s Peak‚ with characteristic Victorian architecture and street-scape‚’’ the association’s website states.

Mainly coloured families lived there for decades. For many years the street was associated with gangsters‚ drugs and crime, but the area has become a trendy spot. Recently, a modest home in Gympie Street hit the market for almost R2.5m.

