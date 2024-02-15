WATCH: Chocolate prices rise as cocoa surges to new record

Markets

15 February 2024 - 22:26
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Chocolate prices have ticked up after cocoa hit record highs this week. The rise was mainly fuelled by supply concerns due to bad weather conditions in West Africa. Business Day TV discussed the demand and supply dynamics in the cocoa market with commodity analyst at Rabobank, Paul Joules.

