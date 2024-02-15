Chocolate prices have ticked up after cocoa hit record highs this week. The rise was mainly fuelled by supply concerns due to bad weather conditions in West Africa. Business Day TV discussed the demand and supply dynamics in the cocoa market with commodity analyst at Rabobank, Paul Joules.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Chocolate prices rise as cocoa surges to new record
Business Day TV talks to commodity analyst at Rabobank, Paul Joules
Chocolate prices have ticked up after cocoa hit record highs this week. The rise was mainly fuelled by supply concerns due to bad weather conditions in West Africa. Business Day TV discussed the demand and supply dynamics in the cocoa market with commodity analyst at Rabobank, Paul Joules.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.