WATCH: Bitcoin rockets up to R1m mark

Business Day TV speaks to Tarris Arnold, business development manager at Luno

15 February 2024 - 22:22
Physical representations of the bitcoin cryptocurrency are seen in this illustration. Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
Physical representations of the bitcoin cryptocurrency are seen in this illustration. Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

Bitcoin is trading near the R1m mark, a record last seen in 2021’s bull market. This comes at a time where bitcoin ETFs have boosted the crypto market by attracting $34bn in investment. It was trading at R998,974 on Thursday, according to Global Crypto. In dollars, bitcoin’s price reached as high as $52,079 on Wednesday. Business Day TV spoke to Tarris Arnold, business development manager at Luno, to discuss the trends playing out in the crypto space.

