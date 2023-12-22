Markets

Oil rises as much as 1% as Red Sea tensions persist

Both Brent and WTI futures are on track for a near 5% week-on-week gain

22 December 2023 - 12:10
by Robert Harvey and Emily Chow
Oil prices rose as much as 1% on Friday as tensions persisted in the Middle East following after Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea. Picture: 123RF
London — Oil prices rose as much as 1% on Friday as tensions persisted in the Middle East after Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea, though Angola’s decision to leave Opec raised questions over the group’s effectiveness in supporting prices.

Brent crude futures were up 92c, or 1.16%, to $80.31 a barrel by 0931 GMT ahead of Friday’s earlier 1230 GMT close ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 96c, or 1.3%, at $74.85 a barrel. At its intraday peak WTI traded $1 higher than Thursday’s close.

Both Brent and WTI futures were on track for a near 5% week-on-week gain, buoyed by rising geopolitical risks due to the Red Sea attacks and potential disruptions to shipping operations.

More maritime carriers are avoiding the Red Sea due to attacks on vessels carried out by the Houthi militant group, who say they are responding to Israel’s war in Gaza. The attacks have caused global trade disruptions through the Suez Canal, which handles about 12% of worldwide trade.

The US on Tuesday launched a multinational operation to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea, but the Houthis said they would continue to carry out attacks.

“The longevity of impact on prices is completely dependent on the length of time that shipping companies continue to steer clear of the area. What has exaggerated such impact is the lack of clarity on how, where and when the so-called naval coalition will turn up,” PVM analyst John Evans said.

Despite the geopolitical tensions supporting oil, prices recorded day-on-day declines on Thursday as Angola announced it would leave Opec.

The African nation — which produces around 1.1-million barrels per day of oil — said its membership to the organisation was not serving its interests, having protested the decision by the wider Opec+ group to reduce Angola’s output quota for 2024.

“This course of action has been rather predictable because of Angola’s attitude at the last Opec meeting, nonetheless it brings into mind percolating divisions that might beset unity going forward,” PVM’s Evans added.

Reuters

Oil price eases amid concerns of slowing demand

US crude output at a record high and surprise build-up in inventory outweigh geopolitical jitters
1 day ago

Beijing buys more crude oil from Russia and US

Chinese refiners reduce Saudi shipments and shop elsewhere for cheaper supplies in spot market
2 days ago

Oil prices drift up after US launches naval force to guard shipping

Houthis vow to defy US-led mission and to keep targeting Red Sea trade in support of Gaza
2 days ago

EXPLAINER: The Yemen Houthis attacking Red Sea ships

The militant group is threatening sea lanes through which much of the world’s oil is shipped
3 days ago

Brent crude above $80 as Middle East tensions persist

Angola’s decision to quit Opec because of output quotas raises questions about cartel’s effectiveness
16 hours ago
