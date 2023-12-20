Markets

Oil prices drift up after US launches naval force to guard shipping

Houthis vow to defy US-led mission and to keep targeting Red Sea trade in support of Gaza

20 December 2023 - 07:25
by Florence Tan
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Singapore — Oil prices ticked higher on Wednesday after rising more than 1% in the previous session on jitters over global trade disruption and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East after Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Brent crude futures edged up 6c, or 0.1%, to $79.29 a barrel by 1.37am GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $74.11 a barrel, up 17c, or 0.2%.

Washington on Tuesday launched a task force to safeguard Red Sea commerce as attacks by Iranian-backed Yemeni militants forced major shipping companies to reroute, stoking fears of sustained disruptions to global trade.

The Houthis vowed to defy a US-led naval mission and to keep targeting Red Sea shipping in support of Palestinian enclave Gaza’s Hamas movement.

About 12% of world shipping traffic passes up the Red Sea and through the Suez Canal. However, the effect on oil supply has been limited so far, analysts said, as the bulk of Middle East crude is exported via the Strait of Hormuz.

The US bought 2.1-million barrels of crude for delivery in February, its energy department said on Tuesday, bringing total purchases to about 11-million barrels as it continued to replenish the strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) after the largest sale in history in 2022.

EXPLAINER: The Yemen Houthis attacking Red Sea ships

The militant group is threatening sea lanes through which much of the world’s oil is shipped
World
23 hours ago

US crude and fuel inventories also rose last week, sources said, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute, against analysts’ expectations of a decline in crude stocks in a Reuters poll.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) will publish official US stocks data at 3.30pm GTM on Wednesday.

S&P Global Commodity Insights said that looking ahead, the US is producing more oil than any country in history, leading strong non-Opec supply growth that will more than meet growing global demand in 2024.

US total liquids production in the fourth quarter stands at 21.4-million barrels per day (bpd), of which 13.3-million bpd is crude and condensate, the firm added.

“Not only is the US producing more oil than any country in history, but the amount of oil [crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids] that it is exporting is near the total production of Saudi Arabia or Russia,” Jim Burkhard, a vice-president at S&P Global, said in a note.

Reuters

MARKET WRAP: JSE pushed higher by precious metals and resources stocks

Rand rebounds from Monday’s weaker levels
Markets
17 hours ago

Futuregrowth expects Reserve Bank to cut rates towards mid-2024

Futuregrowth believes the 8.25% repo rate marks the peak of the current interest rate cycle, with a prolonged pause to follow
Economy
19 hours ago

JSE firmer, with focus on US inflation data this week

All share index up 0.29%, led by industrial and precious metal shares
Markets
1 day ago
