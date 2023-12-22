Gold Fields interim CEO Martin Preece. Picture: SUPPLIED
Gold Fields has sold its 45% in interest in Asanko mine in Ghana to Toronto-Stock Exchange-listed joint venture partner Galiano Gold for $170m (R3.1bn).
The deal will be settled in cash and shares.
Gold Fields will also receive a 1% net smelter royalty on future production from the Nkran deposit, the main deposit at the mine.
The SA-based multinational gold producer and Galiano Gold each hold 45% of the mine, with the balance held by the government of Ghana.
“It is clear that the committed path forward for the Asanko mine requires consolidated ownership,” interim CEO Martin Preece said in a statement.
“Divestment of our interest in Asanko is part of our ongoing disciplined portfolio management process and releases capital for deployment by the company in line with our other capital allocation priorities.”
Preece will make way for new CEO Mike Fraser in January, whose appointment was announced in October.
Preece stepped into the hot seat after previous CEO Chris Griffith abruptly resigned in 2022 in the wake of his failure to acquire Canada’s Yamana Gold, in a heavily criticised deal that would have catapulted Gold Fields into fourth place among the world’s gold producers.
Its shares were 0.44% higher at R299.80 in late morning trade on Friday and up about 68% so far this year.
Gold Fields sells its 45% interest in Asanko mine in Ghana for $170m
The deal will be settled in cash and shares
Gold Fields has sold its 45% in interest in Asanko mine in Ghana to Toronto-Stock Exchange-listed joint venture partner Galiano Gold for $170m (R3.1bn).
The deal will be settled in cash and shares.
Gold Fields will also receive a 1% net smelter royalty on future production from the Nkran deposit, the main deposit at the mine.
The SA-based multinational gold producer and Galiano Gold each hold 45% of the mine, with the balance held by the government of Ghana.
“It is clear that the committed path forward for the Asanko mine requires consolidated ownership,” interim CEO Martin Preece said in a statement.
“Divestment of our interest in Asanko is part of our ongoing disciplined portfolio management process and releases capital for deployment by the company in line with our other capital allocation priorities.”
Preece will make way for new CEO Mike Fraser in January, whose appointment was announced in October.
Preece stepped into the hot seat after previous CEO Chris Griffith abruptly resigned in 2022 in the wake of his failure to acquire Canada’s Yamana Gold, in a heavily criticised deal that would have catapulted Gold Fields into fourth place among the world’s gold producers.
Its shares were 0.44% higher at R299.80 in late morning trade on Friday and up about 68% so far this year.
mahlangua@businesslive.co.za
Gold Fields unveils 2030 scope 3 emissions reduction target
Softer dollar and US yields bump up gold price
Gold Fields: New broom, old hands
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Gold Fields glitters at Top 100 Companies awards
Gold Fields’ greenfield Salares Norte project to come on stream in December
Gold Fields: New broom, old hands
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.